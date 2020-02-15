4 people, including two 12-year-olds, killed in head-on crash on I-64 in St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Four people died Friday when a pickup truck crossed a grassy median and drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 64 near the town of Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the crash happened about 11 a.m. when an eastbound 2009 Ford F-250 crossed into the westbound lanes and struck two cars, a 2014 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Acura MDX, head-on.

Two people died at the scene and two others died at a hospital. One other person remains hospitalized.

A 29-year-old St. Charles man was behind the wheel of the pickup truck, KTVI reports. He survived the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the Acura also survived.

Two 44-year-old women, Lesley Prather and Carrie McCaw, were killed. Two 12-year-old children were pronounced dead at the hospital. All four victims were from Louisville, Kentucky.

The crash closed the westbound lanes, leading to a lengthy backup.

The median at the scene has a cable barrier designed to protect against crossover crashes, but Wheetley said vehicles sometimes go underneath the cables. He's not sure if that's what happened in this crash.

Lake St. Louis, in St. Charles County, is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.