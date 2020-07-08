4 teens seriously injured in crash near I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Four teenagers are in the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near Interstate 435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 16-year-old male driver of a 2001 Ford F350 was on the entrance ramp from Shawnee Mission Parkway to Northbound I-435 when he lost control on the entrance ramp. The vehicle left the roadway going into the grass median.

KHP reports after the vehicle left the roadway it overturn on to I-435 and the driver and three passengers were ejected from it.

The 16-year-old driver and the three passengers, listed as two 15-year-old’s and one 16-year-old, all male, were taken to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

No one was reported to be wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.