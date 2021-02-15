4 things to know about Kansas City area’s deep freeze Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deep freeze settled over Kansas City last week and won’t let up for days. The metro hasn’t had to deal with a cold stretch like this for years. FOX4 is Working for You to help you get through this brutal stretch of cold weather.

Here are the four most important things to know heading into Tuesday:

Coldest temps are yet to come

Monday night into Tuesday morning will likely end up being the coldest time during this deep freeze. FOX4’s Joe Lauria says if skies clear out and the wind dies down, temperatures will drop to somewhere between -13 and -20 degrees Tuesday morning, with a wind chill between -20 and -25 degrees. The coldest temperature will happen around 8 a.m., with Kansas readings being colder than the Missouri side.

If there is some cloud cover Monday night, or it’s windy, Tuesday won’t be quite as frigid. If it doesn’t clear out, we’ll likely see temperatures around -5 to -10 degrees.

Rolling Blackouts

Power companies caught much of the metro off guard Monday when they started rolling blackouts because of high power usage.

By Monday afternoon, Southwest Power Pool said it restored enough power to its 14-state region and generated enough energy to meet demand.

Power companies warned customers that rolling blackouts could continue to happen over the next two or three days, depending on how much power is used during that time.

If rolling blackouts continue, they will average 30-40 minutes, according to Evergy and other metro power companies. If your power is out for more than an hour, call your power provider. You do not need to report the outage unless it’s out for longer than an hour.

Resources for Warmth

It’s dangerously cold outside. Frostbite and hypothermia can impact someone in a matter of minutes. If you need a place to spend the day, there are warming centers set up across the metro. You can find your closest Missouri location through the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Here are some of the locations listed around the metro.

Kansas City, Mo. Brush Creek Community Center 3801 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. II Garrison Community Center 1124 E. 5th St. Gregg/Klice Community Center 1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way, Hillcrest Community Center 10401 Hillcrest Kansas City North Community Center 3930 NE Antioch Rd. Line Creek Community Center 5940 NW Waukomis Dr. Marlborough Community Center 8200 Paseo Blvd. Scott Eicke Warming Center Bartle Hall, 301 W 12th St. Westport Roanoke Community Center 3601 Roanoke Rd.

Independence, Mo. Roger T. Sermon Community Center 201 N. Dodgion St.

Unified Government’s Parts & Recreation Department’s Community Centers, Kansas City, Kan. Armourdale Community Center 730 Osage Bethany Community Center 1120 Central Ave. Eisenhower Rec Center 2901 N. 72nd St. Joe E. Amayo Argentine Community Center 2810 Metropolitan Ave. Beatrice L. Lee Community Center 1210 N. 10th St. Patricia Diane Kane Community Center 3130 N. 122nd St. Kensington Community Center 2900 State Ave.

Johnson County, Kan. Merriam Community Center 6040 Slater Street, Merriam, Kan. Matt Ross Community Center 8101 Marty St., Overland Park, Kan. Tomahawk Ridge Community Center 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, Kan. Olathe Community Center 420 E. Santa Fe Drive, Olathe, Kan. Library Branches



Protect your home

Keeping your home safe and warm is another issue facing thousands of people. One of the most common problems right now is freezing pipes. The frozen water causes the pipe to burst. When it thaws you’ll have water running all over the place. Here are some tips to help you avoid the mess.

Keep your garage doors closed

Open your cabinets to let warm air circulate around your pipes

Let faucets drip to keep water moving and avoid your chances of freezing in pipes

Insulate your pipes with specifically designed pipe insulation

Use a hairdryer to thaw pipes that are starting to freeze

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe

You can also keep your home warmer by closing your blinds or curtains, putting towels and blankets in front of your doors to block any cracks at the bottom, and closing vents to bedrooms and living rooms that aren’t in use.