4-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by car near 16th and Benton

The top of a police car with its lights on at night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young child is recovering after being struck by a car late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a 4-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck near 16th and Benton Blvd shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The boy was trying to cross the street when he was hit.

The driver of the truck tried to leave the scene of the crash, but was stopped by bystanders, according to initial information released by police.

The boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether or not the driver was taken into custody.

This story is developing.