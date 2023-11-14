SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police, along with the Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. in the area of W. 75th Street and Flint Street, near Shawanoe Elementary School.

According to the initial investigation, the driver of the vehicle involved was heading eastbound on 75th Street and struck a 4-year-old child.

Police said the child victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by members of the Shawnee Traffic Safety Unit.