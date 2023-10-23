SEDALIA, Mo. — A 4-year-old child died in a UTV crash Sunday afternoon in rural Sedalia, Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2022 Canam UTV through a yard near U Highway and Liberty School Road.

Four children — ages 3, 4, 6 and 7 — were in the UTV with the woman, according to the crash report.

Officials said the woman made a sharp turn on the property, causing the UTV to overturn. A 4-year-old boy was partially thrown from the vehicle.

First responders declared the boy deceased at the scene.

The three other children had minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.