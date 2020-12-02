4 young Missouri siblings hope to find forever home to grow up together

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Social Services is helping four young siblings find a loving home.

The department says Mackenzie, Josephine, Kalynn and Samuel share the same interests but also want to grow up together. The children’s ages range from 7-10 years old.

Mackenzie loves spaghetti, being artistic, playing with dolls and the color pink.

Josephine enjoys jumping rope, winning and having a good time. She’s described as being spunky and friendly.

Kalynn wants to be a zoologist in the future and loves cats. She’s friendly, outgoing and likes to ride her bicycle.

Samuel has a passion for Legos and superheroes. When he’s older, he can see himself in the Army.

The department says, for Missouri children, both home studied and non-home studied Missouri families are encouraged to inquire; only home studied families from other states should do so.

They are only accepting inquiries for the siblings as a group.

For more information about the siblings and potential inquiries, visit moheartgallery.org or call 8000-554-2222.