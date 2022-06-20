LANSING, Kan. — A two vehicle crash in Leavenworth County late Sunday night left a 40-year-old motorcyclist dead.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol at about 9:10 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Renegade was traveling east on the 18000 block of Eisenhower Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2012 Suzuki 250X at a high rate of speed.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the north side of Eisenhower Road. The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Lee Chappell died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep received possible minor injuries and the passenger was not injured.

