KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom views the date of June 29 with a loving reverence.

It’s been 40 years since Chiefs running back died while trying to rescue three children from drowning in a pond near Monroe, Louisiana. Delaney’s loved ones are at the heart of a program that keeps his memory alive and productive.

Delaney, who died on June 29, 1983, is remembered as being more than a mere football hero. The heroic act that resulted in his death means more to the world than any touchdown he tried to score.

The swimming safety program that bears Delaney’s name is near and dear to his family, including his daughter, who was very young when Delaney was taken from this world.

“He always gave and cared about others and put others first. I’m not surprised by the way he passed. I’m proud,” Joanna Delaney, the youngest of Joe’s three children, said on Thursday.

No child should fear going near the water. Delaney’s mission lives on through that conviction.

“He lived a selfless life. I’m sure he would do it all over again,” Joanna Delaney added.

Joanna was only three months old when Joe died in that incident. One of the three children survived, but Delaney and the other two didn’t. Delaney’s family has shared that he wasn’t a strong swimmer.

The Delaney 37 Foundation focuses on water safety, and helping kids learn to swim, especially children of color. The Centers for Disease Control reports African-American children are five times more likely to drown than their white neighbors are. Access to pools and affordability of swim lessons have been barriers throughout the years.

The Joe Delaney Learn to Swim Program makes free instruction available. It’s a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Kansas City and GEHA, one that includes free swimsuits and goggles for young swimmers. A YMCA spokesperson said 650 kids have learned to swim for free this year. The Chiefs franchise even donated equipment for the kids earlier this month.

“Someone needs to know what happens when a situation arises. Someone needs to be there to provide CPR, or if you’re going under, what you need to do to not take you under even more,” Joanna Delaney said.

“They’ve learned everything from floating to self-rescue, how to save somebody else that might be in danger without putting themselves in danger. We do that specifically in memory of Joe Delaney,” Sabrah Parsons, an aquatics manager with YMCA of Greater Kansas City, said.

The Delaney 37 Foundation also offers these lessons in Haughton, Louisiana, Delaney’s hometown. The Chiefs retired Delaney’s number 37 after his passing in 1983, and he’s a member of the Chiefs Hall of Honor.

“The family has continued to say this is what their father would do, that they are proud of this partnership. This means their father’s name and that act of heroism will live on and on,” Gene Willis, a spokesperson for GEHA, said.

If you’re interested to know more about this swimming program, contact the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.