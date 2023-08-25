KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri welcomed more than 400 new U.S. citizens Friday.

All of them, including their family and friends, gathered at the Kauffman Stadium for a naturalization ceremony.

“It’s a lot of emotions and I’m so glad I’ve been able to reach here and it’s amazing,” Joelle Sox, who became a citizen, said.

The citizen candidates originated from 86 different countries.

“You can feel it in the venue just so much excitement,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Local Director Kristen Smith said. “Everybody is just unbelievable that they made it to this point and just excited that it’s really happening to them.”

“It’s a dream for many people to come to this country and I think that my dreams are coming true,” Alexander Lopez, who became a citizen, said.

It was a long time coming.

Everyone had to pass a questionnaire and make sure they could speak, understand, and write in English before they came a citizen.

Now they will have the right to vote and travel as U.S. citizens.