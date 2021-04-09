42-year-old Kansas City man convicted for fatally stabbing father in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted of first degree murder and armed criminal action for fatally stabbing his father in Independence, Mo. in April of 2018.

The jury recommended a life sentence without parole for the first degree murder charge and 15 years for the armed criminal action of Curtis Lee, 42, Kansas City,. A formal sentencing is scheduled for June 24.

Court records show that police were dispatched to the 3500 block of South Lynn Court where Lee answered the door. He was detained and a search warrant of the residence was issued.

Inside, officers found Clyde and Charles Burtin with apparent stab wounds and a large knife with apparent dried blood.

According to the documents, Lee said his father and uncle were arguing in an apartment the paur rented before police were called. He admitted to smoking PCP with his uncle.

Lee said his father entered and grabbed a knife belonging to Lee and stabbed his uncle. Lee said he went into his uncle’s room and pulled the knife out of him.

His father asked him to come into his room to smoke a cigarette. Lee said his father said. “it’s going to be you or me,” and that was when Lee grabbed the knife and stabbed his father.

Police asked why he did not just leave after grabbing the knife. Police said he responded that he did not think of it.