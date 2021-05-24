42-year-old man killed in crash on 50 Highway in Johnson County, Mo.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A deadly crash this weekend killed a man and left another seriously injured, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old man from Kingsville was reportedly heading south on 1601 Road at 3:20 p.m. on May 23. He was crossing 50 Highway when his vehicle struck the driver’s side of another a vehicle heading eastbound.

The crash caused both cars to travel off the south side of the highway. They struck a stop sign and a light pole before stopping, according to the MSHP report.

The driver of the eastbound car was pronounced dead at 3:51 p.m. by the Johnson County coroner.

That man has been identified as Kody Jones, 42, of Warrensburg, Missouri.

The other driver was taken to a hospital in Independence with serious injuries.

No one else was listed in the report. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

