43-year-old Adrian man dies in crash along I-49

ADRIAN, Mo. — A 43-year-old Adrian, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.

According to the online crash report, Zackery Frazier was driving north on I-49 in a Ford Fusion when he drove off the left side of the highway, through the median and across the southbound lanes of I-49 at mile marker 143 around 12:05 a.m.

Frazier’s vehicle continue off the road and hit an embankment before it over turned, the crash report said.

The Bates County coroner pronounced Frazier dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.