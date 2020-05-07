43-year-old Kansas City man charged with killing man at gas station, then killing man in his apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Thursday against a 43-year-old Kansas City man for allegedly shooting and killing two men just blocks apart early Wednesday morning.

Matthew D. Harrison now faces two counts of second degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $400,000 cash bond.

According to the probable cause statement, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday police were called to the first shooting scene at a gas station near the intersection of Winner Road and Hardesty.

When officers arrived at the gas station, an employee told them that while he did not see the shooting, the whole thing was captured on surveillance video.

As officers were reviewing the surveillance video they noticed the shooter was dressed in black clothing, with red tennis shoes, a blue baseball cap and a red COVID mask .

According the the charging documents, the video showed that suspect shoot a man wearing a camouflage hoodie and black pants as he stood in front of the glass doors of the gas station.

While watching the surveillance video, officers noticed that the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Cleveland Fuller III running away from the shooting. Based on the direction the victim ran, police followed that path and found Fuller dead.

Just a few minutes after police responded to this shooting, officers were also dispatched to a nearby apartment building to investigate another shooting.

When they arrived, they noticed a man wearing the same outfit the shooter was seen on wearing in the surveillance video from the gas station.

Police took that man, later identified as Harris, into custody. According to court documents, Harris appeared to be under the influence at the time he was taken into custody.

While searching the apartment they were dispatched to, officers found 42-year-old Michael Groves dead.

Charging documents said there was also a woman who had been at the apartment at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured. She told police she was in the bathroom when she heard someone pounding at the door. She said then she heard yelling and gunshots.

According to the probable cause statement, when she walked out of the bathroom, she found her cousin, Groves, covered in blood. He told her that he had been shot and to call 911.

The woman told police that she had just moved into the apartment.

She added that a few nights before the shooting, which she acknowledge she did not see happen, when she encountered Harris in the stairwell he blocked her in and told her he wanted to get to know her. Then one night he pounded on her door, but she said she didn’t answer.