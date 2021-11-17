43-year-old woman dies in November 9 shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard on November 9, 2021.

According to police, officers were called to the area of the reported shooting and found a woman inside a residence suffering from gunshot shounds.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Latoshia Johnson and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they continue to investigate the homicide and will update the prosecutor’s office with any charges they wish to file.

