44-year-old woman found shot, killed in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed last night, August 17, police announced today.

Police were called to a residence on the 2600 block of S. Arlington Avenue around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, the found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Responders found that she had already died.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Kimah L. McDonald, of Independence.

A person at the scene was taken into custody. No charges have yet been announced.

The investigation is ongoing. Police stated more information will be released when it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES: