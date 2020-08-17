44-year-old woman found shot, killed in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed last night, August 17, police announced today.
Police were called to a residence on the 2600 block of S. Arlington Avenue around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, the found a woman with a gunshot wound.
Responders found that she had already died.
The victim was identified as 44-year-old Kimah L. McDonald, of Independence.
A person at the scene was taken into custody. No charges have yet been announced.
The investigation is ongoing. Police stated more information will be released when it becomes available.
