EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Excelsior Springs police have identified a woman killed in a double shooting this week.

Theresa Bass, 44, was shot just after midnight Wednesday at a home near N. Main Street and Grand Avenue, police said. First responders took her to the hospital where she later died.

A man was also shot at the home; officials said he was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

The man who police said shot Bass and the man is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, he turned himself in nearly 10 hours away in Texas. FOX4 is not naming the suspect at this time because he has not been formally charged.

The Excelsior Springs police chief said the man that turned himself in had a previous relationship with Bass.

Neighbors told FOX4 she was a mother, a nurse and someone who cared for those closest to her. Now she leaves behind a family stuck with just memories.

Meanwhile, family of the male victim are holding on to hope that he will pull through. Naythen Neal, the man’s son, said his father was shot seven times, including in the chest and the jaw.

People in this small Missouri town told FOX4 they aren’t used to violence like this.

“I’ve never heard anything like it,” said Ernest Smith, who lives up the street and has lived in Excelsior Springs for five decades. “It’s just shocking for this to happen here in a small town like this.”

