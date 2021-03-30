45-year-old Topeka man arrested in homicide of 2-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 45-year-old Topeka man was arrested in the homicide of a 2-year-old girl in Topeka on Tuesday.

Jeffrey J. Exon was arrested and charged with first degree murder, aggravated endangering of a child and failure to report the death of a child.

Exon has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Topeka police officers were called to the 3500 block of SW 10th Avenue on reports of an unresponsive girl on January 5, 2021. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene when medical professionals arrived.

The victim was identified as Aurora M. Exon.

The Shawnee County Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide in March of 2021.

TPD did not comment on the exact relationship between the two involved, but said it is “domestic in nature.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

