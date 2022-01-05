4Star Politics: A look at 2022’s legislative priorities in Missouri, Kansas statehouses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year is set to be a major one in American politics, and state politics in Missouri and Kansas are no exception.

The first 2022 edition of 4Star Politics features regulars John Holt and Dave Helling, joined by Missouri politics reporter Jeanne Kuang, and Kansas politics reporter Katie Bernard, both of The Kansas City Star.

Missouri lawmakers gaveled in on Wednesday, Kuang saying some lawmakers described what’s about to happen as “a hurricane” with the legislature needing to pass Congressional maps in time for August primaries.

Other big ticket items include a supplemental budget being pushed by Governor Mike Parson, which includes a state minimum wage increase to $15, and election integrity reform.

In Kansas, it’s a re-election year for Governor Laura Kelly, which will loom large as the legislature conducts its business. One of Kelly’s chief priorities is eliminating the food sales tax, which Bernard explains is something that she’ll have to bargain with Republicans on.

The panel breaks down these issues and more, you can watch the entire episode in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.