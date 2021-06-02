4Star Politics: Breaking down the Kansas City police funding battle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by political strategists Annie Presley and Jason Grill and kick off their discussion focusing on Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ police funding battle.

Last month Mayor Lucas and a majority of the city council passed two ordinances on KCPD funding, resetting it at the state minimum of 20% of the city budget and redirecting funds in excess towards community services and prevention fund. The ordinances also provided an additional $3 million for a recruiting class to support prevention, intervention, and community services in a contract with the city.

The panel breaks down the political fight between the mayor, police board and department, and talks about the dynamic in city council between representatives north and south of the Missouri River.

The immediate fallout of the mayor’s action led to a heated town hall in the Northland, legal action brought on by the state on behalf of the police board, and then a judge ordering the department be fully funded through June while both sides prepare arguments.

The panel also discusses developments in both Kansas and Missouri statehouses, a look ahead to the Kansas governor’s race and who is positioning themselves to face off with incumbent Laura Kelly, and President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal.