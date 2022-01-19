4Star Politics: KC City Manager Brian Platt’s first year in review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brian Platt started in his role as city manager for Kansas City, Mo., a little more than a year ago, and after laying out his vision with 4Star Politics in December of 2020, he stopped by again Wednesday to review his performance, talk about issues the city is currently facing, and look ahead at 2022.

Snow removal, or the lack thereof, greeted Platt as a primary issue right out of the gate, prompting him to release a revised city snow plan. While the city didn’t experience a blizzard last winter, and hasn’t this winter either, this January has been the snowiest in a decade, with events over the first weekend of the new year and then again last weekend.

Platt jumped on a route before the last snow event and documented his experience on Twitter, detailing the process and signaling that they had to make adjustments between the first two snows of 2022.

Shifting gears, the panel and Platt moved to talk about the ongoing city budget process and centered on how it impacts Kansas City’s police force, both in terms of pay and how to combat the city’s violent crime issues.

They discuss the budget timeline, where the city stands from a revenue perspective as the economy continues to grapple with impacts from the pandemic, and city project priorities.

They touch on big city events on the horizon, including the opening of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, the NFL Draft in 2023. They also talk about the prospect of Kansas City Royals baseball being played downtown.

In conclusion, Platt talks about the two things he really wants to move forward with as this year and his tenure press on.

