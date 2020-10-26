4Star Politics Livestreaming Debate: Rep. Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins face off in Kansas’ 3rd District

Monday afternoon FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are joining forces to host a debate between Kansas 3rd Congressional District incumbent Representative Sharice Davids (D) and challenger Amanda Adkins (R).

Watch this page for the livestream beginning at 2 p.m., click here if you don’t see a video player.

FOX4’s John Holt will moderate, joined by Dave Helling and Colleen Nelson from The Star. The debate is scheduled to go for an hour.

Rep. Davids is seeking a second term after unseating Kevin Yoder during the mid-terms in 2018. Adkins won a crowded Republican primary in August where she bested a field that included Sara Hart Weir, Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Mike Beehler and Tom Love.