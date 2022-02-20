KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling for this episode of 4Star Politics.

The conversation started with the record-setting 7-inches of snow fell on Kansas City Thursday. It was another test of changes city leaders made to the snow response plan last year.

“We have worked hard to improve. We all know it’s been a generational issue in Kansas City, actually clearing the snow,” Lucas said.

The city had 300 crews out yesterday working to clear the snow as soon as it stopped. The mayor said that part of the issue was the rate of snow. It snowed 2-inches an hour in some places, so snow quickly covered areas that had already been plowed.

“I have on really clear goal, which is that Kansas City’s service delivery be as good as it is anywhere, Prairie Village, anywhere else in our region. So that is what we’re working to do and I think we are continuing to make strides in that regard,” Lucas said.

To hear more about Lucas’ plans, including mask mandates, the police department and crime issues, and finally could downtown baseball actually happen, click on the above video.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

