KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voting is already underway for thousands of people on both sides of the state line as even more plan to head to polls Tuesday.

A FOX4 poll from Emerson College and “The Hill” shows a dramatic shift in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri over the past few months.

The first poll showed Eric Grietens with a large lead over Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Now, just days before the August 2 primary the former Missouri Governor dropped to third place in the race with Schmitt predicted to advance to the November election.

“The tables have certainly turned on Eric Grietens and they flipped in a better direction for Eric Schmitt in our numbers,” Spencer Kimball, Director of Polling at Emerson College, said. “It’s really important to take a look at that gender breakout. The female vote is now +25 for Schmitt compared to the male vote which is a +11, so he’s actually doing better with the female vote.”

