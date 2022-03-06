KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of the Union, and what comes next as fighting in Ukraine stretches into another week.

Tal Axelrod of “The Hill” joins FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling for this episode of 4Star Politics.

Lawmakers presented a unified front in the days after Russia invaded Ukraine, but it may not last much longer.

“Republicans are starting to snipe a little bit saying President Biden is weak on this. The way we withdrew from Afghanistan gave Putin kinda the gumption to go ahead with this invasion in the first place, but we’ll see,” Axelrod said.

There was a lot of support for Ukraine at the State of the Union. Some lawmakers wore the colors of the country’s flag. Some waved Ukrainian flags and the Ukrainian Ambassador was a guest at the event.

Watch the full episode in the video player above to learn how the destructive situation between Ukraine Russia could impact the upcoming midterm elections

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.