4Star Politics: Struggle to combat COVID-19 consumes state lawmakers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri leaders, including Gov. Mike Parson, (R-Mo.) dispute rankings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that rank Missouri last when it comes to state COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jonathan Shorman, Lead Political Reporter at The Kansas City Star and Jason Hancock, Editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent join FOX4’s Loren Halifax and The Star’s Dave Helling to talk about Missouri’s vaccine rollout.

Leaders in both Kansas and Missouri say they’re ready to hold mass vaccinations and vaccinate thousands of people every day. They say the biggest issue right now is that there isn’t enough vaccine for everyone who wants one.

“I think the Governor would say they’re doing everything they can, they just don’t have the supply,” Hancock said. “Williams said in December that by this time we would have vaccinated 2 million Missourians.”

Dr. Randall Williams is the head of Missouri’s Department of Health and Human Services and directly involved in the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

FOX4 has also heard complaints from viewers reporting people from other states coming to Missouri to get the vaccine before Missourians who should qualify first.

“The screening process is very difficult to put any type of rigorous screening in place,” Shorman said. “I generally think the public has supported how Parson handled the COVID-19 process. It’s a little bit early to see if he’s going to face blowback. If we’re having the same type of conversation in 2 months, people are going to be very antsy to get the vaccine.

Kansas is in the same boat. People are frustrated and confused as the state tries to communicate it’s rollout plan and how to get a vaccine.