KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were displaced in a two-story apartment fire complex near 39th Street.

According to Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department spokesperson Jason Spreitzer, a call came in around 7:19 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a fire in the 1300 block of Northeast 39th Street.

Upon arrival, crews were able to see smoke and fire that was showing from a garage.

Four units were affected but no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by KCFD.

