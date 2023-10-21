LEAWOOD, Kan. — Five people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-435 in Leawood, Kansas, Saturday evening.

According to Johnson County MED-ACT, one of the five injured had life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries. The other three are currently in stable condition.

Due to the closeness of the incident to State Line Road, an ambulance from the Kansas City Fire Department transported one patient from the scene.

It is currently unclear what led to the crash or the vehicles involved. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.