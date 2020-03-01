5 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash west of Topeka

MAPLE HILL, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting five people have died and one has been injured following a two-vehicle head-on crash Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 70 at mile marker 341, near Maple Hill, Kansas, just west of Topeka.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KHP. One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

