5 Raytown Middle School students taken to hospital after taking edibles, district says

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown School District is investigating after multiple students reported feeling sick after ingesting a type of cannabis-based food product, often referred to as an edible.

The school district said district nurses were called to Raytown Middle School Thursday afternoon to look at 10 students who reported feeling sick to school staff.

Once it was learned the students had ingested an edible, the district deemed it necessary to call for emergency medical response. Kansas City EMS triaged the 10 students at school and five were taken to the hospital.

The district said it will follow provisions of Board of Education policy in responding to the incident.

“We have started a school investigation in accordance with provisions of board policy regarding assignment of student discipline and in reporting to and cooperating with local law enforcement authorities. All students are being monitored and are doing OK,” the district said in a letter sent out to families Thursday.