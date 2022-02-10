KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Five people have been sentenced in connection with robbing a cell phone store at the Legends Outlets, and tying up the employees and customers inside.

Mario Lambert, 39, Rockford, Ill. — Sentenced to 5 years in prison

Sir Love, 36, Knoxville, Tenn. — Sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison

Domonique Walker, 20, Rockford, Ill. — Sentenced to 12 years in prison

Sharod Pitts, 40, Chicago — Sentenced to more than 8 years in prison

Terry Curtis, 38, Rockford, Ill. — Sentenced to 6 years in prison

Court documents show Lambert, Love, Walker and Pitts walked into a Verizon store on Village West Parkway in September 2016. The men locked the doors and used guns to force employees and customers to the back of the store.

Documents show the men forced customers and employees onto the floor and used zip ties to secure their hands behind their backs. Then the robbers threatened an employee with a gun and forced him to open a store safe.

Prosecutors said the men took money and merchandise before leaving the store. Curtis was waiting outside the store and drove the getaway car.

Walker, Curtis, Lambert and Love each pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Pitts pleaded guilty to robbery and a related gun charge.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.