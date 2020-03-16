5 things you can do at home to keep your students learning during coronavirus closures

TOPEKA, Kan. While schools are closing to help keep students and staff safe, it also creates some challenges.

State assessments are coming up, so making sure students are keeping that in-school mentality at home is key.

“The idea of these two weeks of not having contact at school may need they have some schooling to do at home. We’re asking don’t go congregate at one place because then were defeating the purpose,” Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla said.

Several teachers offered these ideas you can use at home to keep the learning going:

At home learning menu; download it here. It mixes fun with learning. Ideas like writing a letter to a family member, researching your city to make a brochure, practice typing skills, make your own board game, and much more.

There are more than a dozen websites that you are usually expensive to use, but have been made free for the time being with all the closures. Download the full PDF of website links here.

One teacher suggests giving your student a budget and having them make a meal prep menu for the week. They cannot use more than the budget you set for them. Have them research prices online and make it into a document. If they stay on budget, go to the store with them, have them use their grocery list and let them help you cook all week.

Journaling everyday is also a good activity. This pandemic will be in the history books, so have your student create and write their own take on the situation.

Routine and exercise was an idea across the board. Let your kids burn off some energy. Keep things structured with study time setup each day.

If going for a walk while social distancing isn’t an option, look online for yoga or cardio routines. Keep minds & bodies active!

Sit down with your child and see how they are feeling and any questions that might have about school work or what’s going on with the coronavirus in general.