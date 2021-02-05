5-year-old badly injured in crash during driver assist near I-435 ramp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A five-year-old has been injured in crash during a stalled vehicle situation this morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

It happened before 8 a.m. near the ramp to get onto southbound I-435 from Stadium Drive on Feb. 5.

Police said a car ran out of gas near the ramp, so they called their cousins for help. They came to assist in their SUV, which had a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old in the back seat. They parked behind the stalled vehicle with their hazard lights on.

That’s when police said a Ram Laramie Sport pickup approached the entrance to the ramp and struck both vehicles, slamming into the back end of the SUV.

Police said they are investigating that driver for impairment. However, intoxication has not been confirmed.

The 5-year-old in the parked car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The 4-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

