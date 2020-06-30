5-year-old boy and sister raise over $3,000 for injured Missouri firefighter with lemonade stand

ST. CHARLES – A St. Charles 5-year-old and his sister turned a lemonade stand into a benefit for a Kinloch, Missouri, firefighter injured in a shooting at an Applebee’s last week.

Cooper Wallweber and his sister Olivia are continuing their fundraising efforts with another fundraiser Wednesday at Los 3 Compadres to help injured firefighter Arlydia Bufford.

The St. Charles boy decided to turn devastation into donations.

Cooper began his lemonade stand to replace a new pair of shoes he damaged with slime. Business for Cooper and his sister was booming. Then Cooper heard about Bufford, and he decided helping her was more important than new shoes.

“As soon as we saw Olivia’s story, the shoes were not an issue anymore. Her story touched our hearts. A young 20-year-old woman, just full of promise, with hopes of her helping her community, wanting to serve others — and that was taken away,” Michelle Wallweber said.

“I got $100, so I’m going to give all the money away” Cooper said.

So far Cooper has raise more than $3,000.

When Bufford’s parents found out about his efforts, it brought tears to their eyes

“Cooper is amazing, just seeing what he did for my daughter. He should teach alot of people who the people really do care,” Carl Bufford said.

“It’s overwhelming, but I appreciate it,” Rebecca Bufford said.

Arlydia’s parents said she’s still in critical condition and has been taken off a ventilator and is breathing on her own. She’s able to speak and is aware of her surroundings.

Along with the Wallweber’s fundraisers, the fire department has also set up a GoFundMe page.