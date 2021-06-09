5-year-old boy dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the child was playing at Kensington Park Saturday evening when he wandered away from adults and attempted to cross State Avenue at N. 30th Street by himself shortly after 7 p.m.

The young boy crossed the westbound lanes but was then struck by a driver heading east that was unable to stop in time. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators and that speed was not a factor.

First responders at a nearby fire station responded right away and transported the child to an area hospital where he died Wednesday from his injuries.

Police have not released his identity.

The incident remains under investigation.

