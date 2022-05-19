ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Brixton Sisk, 5, of Rose Hill, was found safe in Oklahoma after his mom posed as a social worker and took him out of a childhood center with an unknown man on Thursday, May 19. An Amber Alert was then issued for Sisk.

Sisk was last seen at Rose Hill Early Childhood Center, 409 E School Street, at 2:40 p.m.

Danielle Banzet, Sisk’s mother, had her parental rights severed by the court. Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicated that Sisk was in imminent danger. Danielle Banzet (Courtesy: KBI)

Banzet is 31-years-old. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and now has long blonde hair. It has been dyed since the time of her driver’s license picture.

She was last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses.

Timeline:

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), at 2:40 p.m., Banzet entered the school’s daycare posing as a social worker.

USD 394 Police Department Chief Matthew Neal says officials believe a call was made beforehand to the childhood center where Sisk was at, telling them that a social worker would be coming to pick him up.

Banzet gained access to Sisk, exited the school, entered a black Suburban with a 30-day tag, and departed the location. There was an unknown male driver operating the suspect vehicle, and the abductor got into the front passenger seat.

At 4:54 p.m., the Rose Hill School District Police Department informed the KBI. An Amber Alert was issued at 5:38 p.m.

Nearly two hours later, at 7:02 p.m., Banzet, the male counterpart and Sisk had switched from a black Suburban to a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas license plate 461NWF.

According to the KBI, at 9:12 p.m., the Jetta was found abandoned in rural Cowley County.

Black Suburban (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Silver Jetta (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden, authorities have brought in air support and K-9 units to help locate Sisk.

The Rose Hill School District Police Department led the investigation of the Amber Alert. The Rose Hill Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, KBI, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted.