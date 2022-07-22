SEDALIA, Mo. — A 5 year old child is recovering in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Sedalia, Missouri.

Officers responded to a home near W 9th Street and S. Beacon Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. While the officers were responding to the residence, the child’s parents took them by personal vehicle to Bothwell Regional Health Center.

The victim was treated and then taken by helicopter to Kansas City for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators responded to the emergency room while patrol officers went to the home.

Following an investigation, police said it appears the suspect unintentionally fired a weapon striking the child.

A 36-year-old Sedalia man has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges.

