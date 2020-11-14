5-year-old girl shot near 40 Highway and Sterling in Independence; taken to nearby Walmart

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting Friday night that has left a 5-year-old girl seriously injured.

The shooting happened in the are of U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue near V’s Italiano Ristorante in Independence, police said.

Police said it appears a “rolling gun battle” took place as two cars shot back and forth at each other, with bullets hitting several others cars in the area.

A 5-year-old girl was injured in the gunfire. Police said she was in one of the vehicles where the occupants were shooting back and forth. Someone drove the child to a nearby Walmart down the street and dropped her off.

Police said the girl suffered life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

Detectives do not have any suspects in custody at this time and are canvassing the area, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. They’ve found more than 30 shell casings so far along 40 Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.