ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg signifying the end of his chemotherapy treatment for a brain tumor.
A hospital spokesperson said Jase Black has a condition called neurofibromatosis Type 1. He received 60 weeks of chemotherapy before he got to “ring out” this past week.
Jase concluded his bell ringing ceremony with a few dances for the camera and hospital staff.
The spokesperson said Jase’s brain tumor was non cancerous.
LATEST STORIES:
- 5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in Florida
- Joe’s Weather Blog: An “interesting” week of weather (SUN-12/27)
- 6 officers recognized for evacuating residents before downtown Nashville explosion
- ‘It’s so simple,’ Tenn. mother pleads her community to wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
- Turnout among young voters key to Georgia Senate runoffs