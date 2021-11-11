6-years after woman’s body found dumped in alley, KCPD asks for help solving case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six years after someone killed a Kansas City woman and dumped her body in an alley, detectives need help arresting her killer.

Investigators found the body of Danielle Wilson, 42, behind a house near E. 29th Street and Myrtle Avenue in August 2015. Her body was found in the alley at 2 p.m. in the afternoon. Police said Wilson had been shot and died of her injuries.

“It’s really been hard for my family since my mama’s been gone,” Amari Church, Wilson’s daughter, said. “These past six years, it’s hard to go on about our day. Holidays is really hard for us. Me, by me just turning 21 back in June was really hard because she wasn’t here for my 21st birthday, she wasn’t here when I graduated high school. She’s not gonna be here when I get married. She’s not gonna be here when I have my first child.”

Wilson’s mom said she knew something had happened to Danielle even before officers knocked at her door in 2015.

“The pain I had that day and I couldn’t understand why, and then that Saturday came when they told me my baby was gone. I think that was her just telling me she was gone,” Mildred Wilson, Danielle’s mother, said.

Other members of Wilson’s family were too emotional to speak about what her loss means.

Detectives said they’ve made progress identifying a suspect in her homicide, but need the final clues and tips to close the case and send it to prosecutors for the suspect to be charged in the case.

“We’re hopeful the community can assist in gathering new information to help direct the investigation,” Det. Daniel Frazier, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, said.

If you have any information in connection with Wilson’s murder, call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-Tips.