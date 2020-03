KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We KNOW its a struggle to keep your kids busy during the metro-wide “Shelter at Home” order. So FOX4 teamed up with Learning Tree to create a list of dozens of free ideas so your kids can stay busy, and you can stay sane.

You may find a few things on the list that you would love to do too. (Learning Tree is still open if you need to restock your supplies.)

If you don’t see it below, click on THIS link to find it.