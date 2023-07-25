INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Fifty kids and their families from around the world celebrated becoming United States citizens Tuesday.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Park Service congratulated them with naturalization ceremonies at the Harry S. Truman Historic Site in Independence.

One mother spoke about what this means for their family and children who are now U.S. citizens.

“We are from Pakistan, and my kiddos like the America country and they like education system and everyone,” Rehmana said.

The children were asked to take the oath of allegiance and reflect on what the opportunity will mean for the next steps of their lives.

“You and your parents are here today because you have a wish for the hopes, the dreams, aspirations that America provide,” Independence Mayor Rory Rowland said.

“That’s why you’re here today, and that’s why I’m excited to be here to congratulate you on this momentous day in your life and what an impact it will make.

“There are people all over the world they would almost do anything to be in those seats, we know that. We see people travel thousands of miles to come here to enjoy the benefit you are about to receive of being an American and that’s remarkable.”

The kids represented 20 different countries and were also inaugurated as junior rangers in the National Parks Service.