CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 70 led to a pot bust after a vehicle spilled 500 pounds of marijuana Wednesday afternoon, which is coincidentally 4/20.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a photo of the packaged marijuana scattered on the interstate in Callaway County, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” the agency tweeted.

Photo courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Gonzalez Acosta in Montgomery County, about 30 miles away from the crash. Gonzalez, a Mexican national, was charged with one count of felony drug trafficking.

Authorities said no one was hurt.