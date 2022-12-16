FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Hundreds of veterans buried at Fort Leavenworth will be remembered and honored.

GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs partnered with Wreaths Across America this holiday season.

GEHA is sponsoring 500 wreaths that will be added to the final resting places of hundreds of soldiers at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Dozens of volunteers and veterans representing both GEHA and the Chiefs will help lay the wreaths during a special ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17. During the event, the names of 500 fallen heroes will be announced as a wreath is added to their grave.

The public is invited to the ceremony that begins at 10 a.m.

Fort Leavenworth Army post will open for event traffic starting at 9 a.m. Anyone age 16 and older must present a valid government I.D. to access the post.

