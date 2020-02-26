$5,000 reward for info leading to those who caused cable outage in Northland before Chiefs AFC playoff game

Images courtesy of KC Crime Stoppers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 for information that helps lead them to two people they want to speak with about fiber lines that were damaged in January and caused Chiefs fans to miss a historic game.

Police released the photos in the gallery above that show two people approach the fiber optic lines in a wooded area near NW Englewood Road and NW Waukomis Drive and stand behind a tractor-trailer.

Shortly after, there was a cable outage in the Northland that not only impacted fans who were at home watching, but also fans who were at local restaurants watching the game.

According to the release, one of the people pictured is wearing a white shirt, green jacket or vest, blue jeans, a dark backpack and a light or white in color hat.

The second person is wearing a white shirt, brown pants and a dark backpack.

According to Detective Kevin Boehm, the line was damaged approximately 90 minutes before kickoff of the Chiefs AFC playoff game against the Titans.

If you recognize either of the individuals in the pictures, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.