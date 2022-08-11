INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been claimed in Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Zedz convenience store located at East 35th Street and South Sterling Avenue in Independence for the July 30 drawing.

The winning numbers that night were 4, 17, 57, 58 and 68 with a Powerball number of 12.

The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed their prize in the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $48 million. If the jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated – giving players who buy three Powerball plays for the next drawing on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.