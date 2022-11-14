COLUMBIA, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player may have not won the Powerball jackpot but they are celebrating with a $50,000 win.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.

The winning numbers on Oct. 31 were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with a Powerball number of 13.

The player told the Missouri Lottery she plans to put some of her prize money toward paying off debt.

Powerball drawings are held each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.

