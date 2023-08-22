RAYMORE, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player in Raymore is the latest winner of a $50,000 prize from “500X” Scratchers game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Harmon Tire Company Inc on south Madison Avenue in Raymore.

This year, players in Cass County have won more than $17.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. The retailers of the games have received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in Cass County.

There are 42 more prizes of $50,000 unclaimed in the game. Two $5 million prizes, and four $1 million prizes are also unclaimed.

“500X” is the second $50 Scratchers game offered by the Missouri Lottery and features top prizes of $5 million. The game started at the end of May.