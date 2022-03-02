KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Boulevardia’s awaited return coming to Crown Center, the festival announced the 53 breweries that will be on hand to offer festival-goers samples and more during the event.

As part of “Taps and Tastes”, breweries from across the country, including St. Louis, Washington D.C., Topeka, Boston, Denver and more will be on hand for fans to try.

Three international breweries from Belgium will make an appearance; Brasserie D’Achouffe, Duvel and Liefmans.

Courtesy: Trozzolo

Along with beer samples, attendees will see Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jenny Lewis, Dashboard Confessional, Dayglow and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Boulevardia for the last two years. Daily tickets and weekend passes can be purchased online.