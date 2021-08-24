53-year-old man dies from injuries following late Monday night Shawnee house fire

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 53-year-old man died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in a house fire late Monday night in Shawnee.

Shawnee fire crews responded to the fire just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. A disabled person was reported to be in the basement of a home at the 10500 block of 52nd Terrace, just west of Switzer Road.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found an active fire in the basement bedroom of the home and quickly located and rescued the victim. CPR was started and the man was taken to the University of Kansas Health System in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Matthew D. Deckard, died from his injuries Tuesday morning with family next to him.

Four other people in the home were able to escape the fire.

The deadly fire was determined to be a result of careless smoking in bed located in the basement bedroom.

Damage is estimated to be $75,000.